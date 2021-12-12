Schweinsteiger: "Se c'è qualcuno nel calcio che sa esattamente cosa fare in campo, quello è Ibrahimovic. Uno dei migliori!"

Intervenuto sul proprio profilo Twiter, Bastian Schweinsteiger, ex centrocampista di Bayern Monaco e Manchester United, ha commentato così la prestazione di Ibra: "Se c'è qualcuno nel calcio che sa esattamente cosa fare in campo, quello è Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Era ed è ancora uno dei migliori! Mi è piaciuto guardare Udinese-Milan".

If there is someone in football who knows exactly what to do on the pitch then it’s @Ibra_official. He was and he is still one of the best! Enjoyed watching @acmilan vs @Udinese_1896 #UdineseMilan