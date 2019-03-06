Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": palo, Crespo, palo, gol!
06.03.2019 19:36 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni articolo letto 4646 volte
Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Hernan Crespo contro la Lazio del 6 febbraio 2005: "Palo, Crespo, palo, gol! Al 94' Hernan fa impazzire San Siro!"
What a way to score a last-gasp winner, Hernan! That surely kept all Rossoneri fans on the edge of their seat! 😅— AC Milan (@acmilan) 6 marzo 2019
... Palo, @Crespo, palo, gol! Al 94' Hernan fa impazzire San Siro! pic.twitter.com/ONlwbA1m4k