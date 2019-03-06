Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": palo, Crespo, palo, gol!

06.03.2019
© foto di Federico De Luca
Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Hernan Crespo contro la Lazio del 6 febbraio 2005: "Palo, Crespo, palo, gol! Al 94' Hernan fa impazzire San Siro!"

 

 