Indizio social, foto di gruppo col principe saudita ma manca Higuain

Il Milan, tramite il proprio profilo Twitter, ha pubblicato una foto di gruppo con il principe Abd al-Aziz bin Turki bin Faysal Al Sa'ud. L'unico calciatore rossonero assente è Gonzalo Higuain, il quale potrebbe disputare l'ultima gara in rossonero quest'oggi a Gedda.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACMilan</a> wanted to thank the Saudi Prince and President of the General Sport Authority, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for the great welcoming during his visit with the team and management on the morning of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperCup</a> Final<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JuveMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JuveMilan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Supercoppa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Supercoppa</a> <a href="https://t.co/BSJ9BvWtVR">pic.twitter.com/BSJ9BvWtVR</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1085478072558800896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">16 gennaio 2019</a></blockquote>

