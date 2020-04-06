Milan, il messaggio a Pep Guardiola per la perdita della mamma

Il mondo del calcio si stringe intorno a Pep Guardiola, che nella giornata odierna ha subito un grave lutto. Anche il Milan ha voluto mandare un messaggio di condoglianze al tecnico del Manchester City per la perdita della mamma: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrió: our most heartfelt condolences to the entire Guardiola family Le nostre condoglianze a Pep Guardiola e alla sua famiglia per la perdita della madre, Dolors Sala Carrió".

Le nostre condoglianze a Pep Guardiola e alla sua famiglia per la perdita della madre, Dolors Sala Carrió — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 6, 2020