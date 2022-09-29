Milan, Leao dietro solo a De Bruyne e Neymar per gol+assist in Europa nel 2022

Come riportato da Opta, Rafael Leao (10 gol e 10 assist) è l'unico giocatore con almeno 10 gol e 10 assist in Serie A nel 2022. Considerando i top 5 campionati europei ci sono anche Kevin De Bruyne (11 gol e 13 assist) e Neymar (18 gol e 10 assist).

10+10 - Rafael Leão (10 + 10) is the only player with 10 goals + 10 assists in #SerieA in 2022, considering the Big-5 European leagues there are also Kevin De Bruyne (11 goals + 13 assists) and Neymar (18 + 10). Wave. pic.twitter.com/sugr4zXzDa