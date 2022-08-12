Serie A, domani si parte. Ecco i pronostici della stampa su chi andrà in Champions League

Fonte: tuttomercatoweb.com

Non solo la caccia allo Scudetto. Chi conquisterà un posto in Paradiso, ovvero in Champions League? Chi saranno le fantastiche quattro della prossima Serie A? Tuttomercatoweb.com ha interpellato grandi firme, commentatori e speaker per avere i loro pareri e pronostici in merito. Quattro squadre, quattro nomi e un solo obiettivo.

Chi saranno le quattro ad andare in Champions League?

Romeo Agresti (Goal) - Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma

Alessandro Antinelli (Rai Sport) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma

Giovanni Capuano (Panorama) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma

Manuel Codignoni (Radio Rai) - Milan, Inter, Roma, Juventus

James Horncastle (The Athletic) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma

Riccardo Mancini (DAZN) - Juventus, Inter, Roma, Milan

Matteo Moretto (Relevo) - Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma

Marco Piccari (TMW Radio) - Milan, Roma, Inter, Juventus

Matteo Pinci (Repubblica) - Inter, Milan, Roma, Juventus

Dario Ricci (Radio 24) - Inter, Milan, Roma, Napoli

Sandro Sabatini (Mediaset) - Roma, Juventus, Inter, Milan

Stefano Salandin (Tuttosport) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma

Paolo Tomaselli (Corriere della Sera) - Inter, Juventus. Milan, Roma