01.06.2019
© foto di Federico De Luca
Tragedia Reyes, il cordoglio del Milan: "Riposa in pace José"

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha espresso il suo cordoglio per la tragica scomparsa di José Antonio Reyes: "È con grande tristezza che abbiamo appreso della scomparsa del giocatore spagnolo José Antonio Reyes. Tutti i nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere sono con i suoi cari in questo momento tragico. Riposa in pace, José".

 

 