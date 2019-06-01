Tragedia Reyes, il cordoglio del Milan: "Riposa in pace José"
01.06.2019 15:15 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha espresso il suo cordoglio per la tragica scomparsa di José Antonio Reyes: "È con grande tristezza che abbiamo appreso della scomparsa del giocatore spagnolo José Antonio Reyes. Tutti i nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere sono con i suoi cari in questo momento tragico. Riposa in pace, José".
It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Spanish player, José Antonio Reyes.— AC Milan (@acmilan) 1 giugno 2019
All our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tragic time.
Rest in peace, José 🙏