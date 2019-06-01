Tragedia Reyes, il cordoglio del Milan: "Riposa in pace José"

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha espresso il suo cordoglio per la tragica scomparsa di José Antonio Reyes: "È con grande tristezza che abbiamo appreso della scomparsa del giocatore spagnolo José Antonio Reyes. Tutti i nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere sono con i suoi cari in questo momento tragico. Riposa in pace, José".

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Spanish player, José Antonio Reyes.

All our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tragic time.

Rest in peace, José 🙏