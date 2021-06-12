UEFA, il messaggio di Ceferin per Eriksen: "Gli auguro una pronta e completa guarigione"

Il presidente della UEFA Aleksander Ceferin ha mandato i suoi auguri a Christian Eriksen dopo che il giocatore danese ha avuto un malore durante il match di questo pomeriggio con la Danimarca. "Momenti come questo mettono tutto in prospettiva nella vita. Auguro a Christian una pronta e completa guarigione e prego che la sua famiglia abbia forza e fede. In questi momenti, l'unità della grande famiglia del calcio è davvero forte, lui e la sua famiglia portano con sé gli auguri e le preghiere di tutti. Ho sentito che i tirofis di entrambe le squadre che intonavano il suo nome. Il calcio è bello, e Christian lo gioca magnificamente".

Attualmente Eriksen si trova in ospedale, le sue condizioni sono stabili e lui è cosciente.

President Čeferin: “…At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.” 2/2