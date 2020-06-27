Il Milan celebra il Pride Day: "Love is Love"

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha dedicato un messaggio al Pride Day, prendendo posizione a sostegno della comunità LGBT contro le discriminazioni sessuali.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Love is Love ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACMilan</a> stands with the LGBT community against sexual orientation discrimination <br>Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pride</a> Day to all those celebrating ️‍ <a href="https://t.co/kjy9QELfQX">pic.twitter.com/kjy9QELfQX</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1276817552845365248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>