Il Milan e le immagini dell'allenamento odierno

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha pubblicato le immagini della seduta di allenamento odierna a Milanello. Una seduta facoltativa che però ha visto la presenza di quasi tutti i giocatori rossoneri. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> Optional training after the break?<br>Yes, thank you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a><a href="https://twitter.com/gruppo_a2a?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gruppo_a2a</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z3bEyU6Lsy">pic.twitter.com/Z3bEyU6Lsy</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1343968947092205568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>