La FIFA celebra l'esordio di Daniel Maldini in prima squadra

25.07.2019 23:52 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Hefnawy
La FIFA, intervenuta su Twitter, ha celebrato l'esordio di Daniel Maldini con la maglia della prima squadra rossonera, seguendo le orme del padre e del nonno Cesare: "Prima ci fu Cesare, poi Paolo, ora Daniel".