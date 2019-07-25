La FIFA celebra l'esordio di Daniel Maldini in prima squadra
25.07.2019 23:52 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
La FIFA, intervenuta su Twitter, ha celebrato l'esordio di Daniel Maldini con la maglia della prima squadra rossonera, seguendo le orme del padre e del nonno Cesare: "Prima ci fu Cesare, poi Paolo, ora Daniel".
First there was Cesare 🧓❤️— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 25, 2019
Then there was Paolo 🧑
Now there's Daniel ❤️
After the third member of the Maldini dynasty pulled on the 🇮🇹@acmilan first-team shirt, can you name any other footballing families to go back three generations? 🤔
There's a few out there! pic.twitter.com/4bNnxyEpUw