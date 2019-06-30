Milan, il video della prima parte di stagione

30.06.2019 07:30 di Fabio Anelli Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Il Milan ha postato su Twitter un video che raccoglie alcuni momenti della prima parte di stagione. Ecco le immagini postate dal club rossonero.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> The Rossoneri take us back to the first half of 2018/19 in the Season Review of the men’s first team <br> <a href="https://t.co/Q4umgELGwz">https://t.co/Q4umgELGwz</a><br><br> Riavvolgiamo il nastro: i rossoneri ricordano e raccontano il girone d&#39;andata <a href="https://t.co/T1XFdA7gjH">https://t.co/T1XFdA7gjH</a> <a href="https://t.co/M1qBX6nb65">pic.twitter.com/M1qBX6nb65</a></p>&mdash; AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1145006635645116418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">29 giugno 2019</a></blockquote>
