Shevchenko: “Un in bocca al lupo a Pirlo e Nesta. Grande stagione di Mister Inzaghi”

"Una foto che oggi significa molto per me. In bocca al lupo Andrea per la tua prima nuova avventura. Buon compleanno Pippo, puoi festeggiare al meglio dopo la tua grande stagione. E un in bocca al lupo anche a Sandro per i playoff di stasera". Così l'ex attaccante del Milan, Andriy Shevchenko, ha voluto augurare il meglio ai suoi ex-compagni di squadra, oggi allenatori professionisti.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A picture that today means a lot to me.<br>Good luck Andrea for your first new adventure Mister <a href="https://twitter.com/Pirlo_official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pirlo_official</a>. Happy Birthday Pippo, you can celebrate at best after your great season Mister <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inzaghi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inzaghi</a>.And not least, good luck Sandro for the playoff tonight Mister <a href="https://twitter.com/Nesta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nesta</a> . <a href="https://t.co/nFLXHxm9zG">pic.twitter.com/nFLXHxm9zG</a></p>— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) <a href="https://twitter.com/jksheva7/status/1292443101445980160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2020</a></blockquote>