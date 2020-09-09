UEFA Nations League celebra Donnarumma: "E nella vostra top 3 dei migliori portieri?"

Il profilo Twitter della Uefa Nations League ha pubblicato un video con la grande parata di Gigio Donnarumma su Donny van de Beek in Olanda-Italia dell'altra sera ed ha chiesto ai tifosi: "Donnarumma è nella vostra top 3 dei migliori portieri?".