UEFA Nations League celebra Donnarumma: "E nella vostra top 3 dei migliori portieri?"
09.09.2020 23:48 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter: @ManuRDV
Il profilo Twitter della Uefa Nations League ha pubblicato un video con la grande parata di Gigio Donnarumma su Donny van de Beek in Olanda-Italia dell'altra sera ed ha chiesto ai tifosi: "Donnarumma è nella vostra top 3 dei migliori portieri?".
🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma— UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) September 9, 2020
Is he in your top 3 goalkeepers in Europe right now?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/mu0Y5kMbbX