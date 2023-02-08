Tottenham, problema al ginocchio per Lloris: out 6-8 settimane. Salterà il Milan

08.02.2023 12:41 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter:    vedi letture
MilanNews.it
Secondo quanto riporta Matt Law, giornalista del Teleghaph, su Twitter, Hugo Lloris, portiere del Totttenham, si è infortunato al ginocchio e sarà quindi costretto a restare fuori per 6-8 settimane. L'estremo portiere francese non ci sarà quindi nel doppio confronto di Champions League contro il Milan.