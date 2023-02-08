Tottenham, problema al ginocchio per Lloris: out 6-8 settimane. Salterà il Milan

Secondo quanto riporta Matt Law, giornalista del Teleghaph, su Twitter, Hugo Lloris, portiere del Totttenham, si è infortunato al ginocchio e sarà quindi costretto a restare fuori per 6-8 settimane. L'estremo portiere francese non ci sarà quindi nel doppio confronto di Champions League contro il Milan.

Exclusive - Hugo Lloris to miss 6-8 weeks and suffering knee injury in Tottenham's victory over Manchester City - story with @JPercyTelegraph to follow #thfc