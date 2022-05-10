Il Manchester City conferma ufficialmente: raggiunto accordo per Haaland con il Dortmund

"Il Manchester City conferma di aver raggiunto un accordo di principio con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento dell'attaccante Erling Haaland al Club il 1° luglio 2022. Il trasferimento rimane soggetto ai termini di finalizzazione del Club con il giocatore". Lo riporta il siuto ufficiale del club inglese.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.