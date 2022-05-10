Il Manchester City conferma ufficialmente: raggiunto accordo per Haaland con il Dortmund

10.05.2022 16:39 di Antonello Gioia  Twitter:    vedi letture
Il Manchester City conferma ufficialmente: raggiunto accordo per Haaland con il Dortmund
MilanNews.it
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

"Il Manchester City conferma di aver raggiunto un accordo di principio con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento dell'attaccante Erling Haaland al Club il 1° luglio 2022. Il trasferimento rimane soggetto ai termini di finalizzazione del Club con il giocatore". Lo riporta il siuto ufficiale del club inglese.