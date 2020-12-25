Il Milan e gli auguri di Natale ai tifosi: "Che questi sorrisi possano essere anche i vostri Buone feste, rossoneri!"

Intervenuto sul proprio profilo Twitter il Milan ha espresso, ai propri tifosi, i più sinceri auguri di un sereno Natale. Con il messaggio della squadra femminile, quella maschile e della dirigenza rossonera, il Milan ha ringraziato i supporter per l'inimitabile tifo e supporto: "Che questi sorrisi possano essere anche i vostri Buone feste, rossoneri!"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hopefully we can put a smile on your face to end this difficult year 😊 <br>Enjoy these festive messages from our Rossoneri and Rossonere <br><br>Che questi sorrisi possano essere anche i vostri 😊 <br>Buone feste, rossoneri! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/rgrkSnoEvP">pic.twitter.com/rgrkSnoEvP</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1342424599510671360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>