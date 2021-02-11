Il Milan e le celebrazioni per il Capodanno cinese

Intervenuto sui propri canali social, il Milan ha ricordato il capodanno cinese nell'anno del Bue. Queste le parole scelte dai canali social rossoneri: "Vogliamo augurare a tutti i nostri tifosi dalla Cina un felice anno del Bue: con la speranza di essere tutti insieme il prima possibile"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="zh" dir="ltr">We want to wish all our Chinese fans a happy Year of the Ox: may we all be together again as soon as possible! <br>惟愿早日重逢！永结红黑，春节快乐！ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChineseNewYear?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChineseNewYear</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/qmZmH2URNn">pic.twitter.com/qmZmH2URNn</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1359804370838249475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>