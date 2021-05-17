Milan femminile, gli highlights del pareggio con il Sassuolo valso la qualificazione alla Champions League

Sul proprio profilo Twitter i canali social del Milan hanno pubblicato gli highlights della gara tra Milan femminile e Sassuolo. Terminata 0-0, questa gara è da ricordare per essere valsa la prima storica qualificazione alla Champions League femminile per Giacinti e compagne. Queste le immagini della gara.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FollowTheRossonere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FollowTheRossonere</a>: off to the Women’s Champions League, the highlights from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SassuoloMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SassuoloMilan</a> 🤩<br><br>Ce ne andiamo in <a href="https://twitter.com/UWCL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UWCL</a>! Gli highlights del pareggio delle rossonere 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FollowTheStars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FollowTheStars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/HUVq7iVeAF">pic.twitter.com/HUVq7iVeAF</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1393634786300866561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>