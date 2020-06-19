Pamela Begic lascia il Milan, il saluto della slovena: "Grazie"
Pamela Begic, centrocampista slovena arrivata al Milan durante il mercato di gennaio, lascerà le rossonere a fine stagione. Pochi mesi ma intensi, come si può intendere dal messaggio affidato ai social in cui saluta il club e le sue compagne di squadra.
Grazie. ❤️ I am in ever lasting search and reach of nothing. And I also am it. I keep falling into this space of spacious presence—Nothing. (Prvo je mela, Pol ni mela, pol Pamela 😂) As I live in the paradox that everything is nothing and nothing is everything, I just am. I take responsibility for what is in front of me, even though it has nothing to do with me. And with that in mind, or outside of it completely, I am healing parts of the construct that is “me” so that all can experience just that. Healing. I am so grateful. I am presence. I am loving awareness. Thank you, all, thank you for walking me home. Ram Ram. @acmilan #acmilan #sempremilan #pamelinapopotovanja #
Un post condiviso da Pamela Begic (@pammywams) in data: 19 Giu 2020 alle ore 9:23 PDT