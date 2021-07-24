Djokovic: "Sono rossonero nel cuore. Ibra grande amico, è un campione fenomenale"

Novak Djokovic, tennista numero 1 al mondo e noto tifoso rossonero, si è così espresso a Discovey+ sul Milan e su Ibrahimovic: "Supporto sempre la squadra, sono rossonero nel cuore. Io spero che il Milan faccia bene sia in Champions League che naturalmente in Serie A. Ibrahimovic è un grande amico, un guerriero pazzesco, un campione fenomenale; lui va sempre avanti ancora alla sua età, nonostante infortuni e interventi chirurgici e fissa uno standard molto alto: è la mentalità balcanica".

Novak Djokovic: "I'm a Milan fan and have a red and black heart. Zlatan is an amazing champion and still at his age, despite injuries and surgery keeps going and sets a very high standard" pic.twitter.com/z7k8fKtF33