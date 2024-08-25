Il gol di Pulisic al Parma porta Capitan America a stabilire un record per un giocatore USA

Christian Pulisic entra nella storia diventando il primo calciatore statunitense a segnare per dieci stagioni consecutive in uno dei 5 maggiori campionati europei. Capitan America ha esordito nel 2015/16, giovanissimo, al Borussia Dortmund segnando 2 reti. Con i gialloneri quattro anni a segno, seguiti da altrettanti con la maglia del Chelsea, infine due col Milan.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Christian Pulisic made history today with his goal vs Parma, becoming the first USMNT player to score in 10 different seasons in the Top 5 European leagues 🇺🇸<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OptaJack</a>) <a href="https://t.co/NCH2DqSqiV">pic.twitter.com/NCH2DqSqiV</a></p>— Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast (@SOTUWithAlexi) <a href="https://twitter.com/SOTUWithAlexi/status/1827421782565150805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2024</a></blockquote>