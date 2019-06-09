Il Milan carica Rodriguez in vista dell'Inghilterra: "Buona fortuna Ricardo"

Intervenuto su Twitter, il Milan ha espresso un augurio per Rodriguez in vista della sfida odierna contro l'Inghilterra in Nations League.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">🇨🇭🆚󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationsLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationsLeague</a> third place is up for grabs today: best of luck, Ricardo! 🤞<br><br>Ancora poche ore e la Svizzera di Rodriguez scenderà in campo nella finale per il 3° posto 🥉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldwideMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldwideMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/NGwlesjHbX">pic.twitter.com/NGwlesjHbX</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1137615309689556994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">9 giugno 2019</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>