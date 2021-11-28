Milan, gli highlights della sfida del 2015/16 contro il Sassuolo

In avvicinamento alla sfida con il Sassuolo, il canale ufficiale del Milan ha trasmesso gli highlights di una gara tra rossoneri e neroverdi di qualche anno fa. In particolare la sfida ricordata è quella del 2015-16 decisa da Bacca e Luiz Adriano.

#MilanSassuolo 2015/16 ✌️ 

Let's whet our appetite by looking back at our 2-1 win as we await tomorrow's game 
 
Prepariamoci alla sfida di domani con questa vittoria firmata Bacca-Luiz Adriano 
 #SempreMilan
— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 27, 2021