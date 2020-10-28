Milan-Roma, Leao è l'MVP del match tra i rossoneri e i giallorossi

Al termine della partita tra Milan e Roma, i canali social rossoneri hanno chiesto ai tifosi di votare l'MVP del match tra i rossoneri e i giallorossi. La scelta del tifo rossonero, tra Leao, Ibrahimovic e Kjaer, è stata per il portoghese autore di due assist e una prestazione convincente.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">2️⃣ brilliant assists and another shining performance 🤩 <br>You've voted <a href="https://twitter.com/RafaeLeao7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RafaeLeao7</a> the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanRoma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanRoma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/emirates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emirates</a> MVP 🥇<br> <br>Due assist al bacio e un’altra prestazione MAIUSCOLA! <br>È Rafael Leão il vostro MVP di ieri sera 🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/li067QiRuf">pic.twitter.com/li067QiRuf</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1321029119501500416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>