PES 2020, il Milan è ancora la squadra sponsor
21.08.2019 23:36 di Daniel Speranza
Dopo PES 2019, il Milan sarà nuovamente sponsor del gioco targato Konami anche per l’edizione 2020. Ecco il tweet con l’annuncio.
We are so excited to see the Rossoneri boys pull off some amazing things in #eFootballPES2020 this year!— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 21, 2019
Play as the stars of our team in our home; the San Siro stadium and see that #PlayingIsBelieving
Pre-order your copy now before September 10th: https://t.co/TiNkbwUL79 pic.twitter.com/A96Z1BKrlz