PES 2020, il Milan è ancora la squadra sponsor

21.08.2019 23:36 di Daniel Speranza   Vedi letture
© foto di PhotoViews
Dopo PES 2019, il Milan sarà nuovamente sponsor del gioco targato Konami anche per l’edizione 2020. Ecco il tweet con l’annuncio.