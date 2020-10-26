Hauge dopo la positività al Covid-19: "Sto bene, tornerò più forte di prima"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Jens Petter Hauge ha postato questo messaggio su Twitter in relazione alla propria positività al Coronavirus: "Sfortunatamente sono risultato positivo al Covid-19 😔 Sto bene e ringrazio per tutti i messaggi che ho ricevuto oggi 😘 Tornerò il prima possibile e più forte di prima #sempremilan ️".