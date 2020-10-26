Hauge dopo la positività al Covid-19: "Sto bene, tornerò più forte di prima"
26.10.2020 17:42 di Thomas Rolfi Twitter: @TRolfi
Jens Petter Hauge ha postato questo messaggio su Twitter in relazione alla propria positività al Coronavirus: "Sfortunatamente sono risultato positivo al Covid-19 😔 Sto bene e ringrazio per tutti i messaggi che ho ricevuto oggi 😘 Tornerò il prima possibile e più forte di prima #sempremilan ️".
Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 😔 I’m feeling good and thanks for all the messages I received today😘I will be back as soon as possible stronger than before #sempremilan ️
Un post condiviso da Jens Petter Hauge (@jenspetterhauge) in data: 26 Ott 2020 alle ore 9:36 PDT