Ibra apprezza "The Last Dance": "Ora sapete com'è giocare con un vincente"
12.05.2020 13:12 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter: @ManuRDV
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha sempre apprezzato le personalità forti e vincenti, anche di sport che non siano il calcio. E quindi non è una sorpresa che lo svedese abbia apprezzato particolarmente la docu-serie ESPN e Netflix "The Last Dance" su Michael Jordan e i Chicago Bulls: "È stato bello vedere The Last Dance. Ora sapete com'è giocare con un vincente, che vi piaccia o meno. Se non vi piace, non mettetevi in gioco".
Nice to see The Last Dance. Now you see how it is to play with a Winner. Either you like it or not. If not then dont play the game.
Un post condiviso da Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) in data: 12 Mag 2020 alle ore 1:59 PDT
