Ibra apprezza "The Last Dance": "Ora sapete com'è giocare con un vincente"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha sempre apprezzato le personalità forti e vincenti, anche di sport che non siano il calcio. E quindi non è una sorpresa che lo svedese abbia apprezzato particolarmente la docu-serie ESPN e Netflix "The Last Dance" su Michael Jordan e i Chicago Bulls: "È stato bello vedere The Last Dance. Ora sapete com'è giocare con un vincente, che vi piaccia o meno. Se non vi piace, non mettetevi in gioco".

.