Whoscored - La top 11 della settimana: presente Ibrahimovic
Whoscored, sito specializzato nelle statistiche legate al mondo dello sport, ha pubblicato la top 11 della settimana. Nella formazione è presente anche l'autentico protagonista rossonero del derby: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lo svedese guida l'attacco insieme al napoletano Osimhen.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🇮🇹 Serie A Team of the Week 🇮🇹<a href="https://twitter.com/MattiaPerin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MattiaPerin</a> <br><br>G. Di Lorenzo | J. Chabot | <a href="https://twitter.com/cecche17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cecche17</a> | T. Augello<br><br>D. Berardi | <a href="https://twitter.com/LorePelle7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LorePelle7</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/rodridepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rodridepaul</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HirvingLozano70?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HirvingLozano70</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ibra_official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ibra_official</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/victorosimhen9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@victorosimhen9</a> <a href="https://t.co/RrX7fxQkT4">pic.twitter.com/RrX7fxQkT4</a></p>— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) <a href="https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1318473442715422720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>