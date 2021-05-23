I verdetti in Premier League: Liverpool e Chelsea in Champions. Leicester e West Ham in Europa League

Finale thriller in Premier League per gli ultimi verdetti mancanti, arrivati al termine di 90’ al fulmicotone, che hanno regalato un’enorme delusione ai tifosi del Leicester e al tecnico Brendan Rodgers, incappato nuovamente in un brutto scherzo nei momenti finali della volata. Sorridono invece il Liverpool, che legittima la sua rimonta vincendo sul Palace, e il Chelsea, cui basta la sconfitta al Villa Park per poter accedere alla prossima Champions. In Europa League vanno Leicester e West Ham, va in Conference League il Tottenham a discapito dell’Arsenal.

<strong>Risultati</strong>

Arsenal - Brighton <strong>2-0</strong>

Aston Villa - Chelsea <strong>2-1</strong>

Fulham - Newcastle <strong>0-2</strong>

Leeds - West Bromwich <strong>3-1</strong>

Leicester - Tottenham <strong>2-4</strong>

Liverpool - Crystal Palace <strong>2-0</strong>

Manchester City - Everton <strong>5-0</strong>

Sheffield United - Burnley <strong>1-0</strong>

West Ham - Southampton <strong>3-0</strong>

Wolverhampton - Manchester United <strong>1-2</strong>

<b>Classifica finale Premier League</b>

Manchester City 86

Manchester United 74

Liverpool 69

Chelsea 67

Leicester 66

West Ham 65

Tottenham 62

Arsenal 61

Leeds 59

Everton 59

Aston Villa 55

Newcastle 45

Wolverhampton 45

Crystal Palace 44

Southampton 43

Brighton 41

Burnley 39

Fulham 28

West Bromwich 26

Sheffield United 23