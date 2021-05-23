I verdetti in Premier League: Liverpool e Chelsea in Champions. Leicester e West Ham in Europa League
Finale thriller in Premier League per gli ultimi verdetti mancanti, arrivati al termine di 90’ al fulmicotone, che hanno regalato un’enorme delusione ai tifosi del Leicester e al tecnico Brendan Rodgers, incappato nuovamente in un brutto scherzo nei momenti finali della volata. Sorridono invece il Liverpool, che legittima la sua rimonta vincendo sul Palace, e il Chelsea, cui basta la sconfitta al Villa Park per poter accedere alla prossima Champions. In Europa League vanno Leicester e West Ham, va in Conference League il Tottenham a discapito dell’Arsenal.
<strong>Risultati</strong>
Arsenal - Brighton <strong>2-0</strong>
Aston Villa - Chelsea <strong>2-1</strong>
Fulham - Newcastle <strong>0-2</strong>
Leeds - West Bromwich <strong>3-1</strong>
Leicester - Tottenham <strong>2-4</strong>
Liverpool - Crystal Palace <strong>2-0</strong>
Manchester City - Everton <strong>5-0</strong>
Sheffield United - Burnley <strong>1-0</strong>
West Ham - Southampton <strong>3-0</strong>
Wolverhampton - Manchester United <strong>1-2</strong>
<b>Classifica finale Premier League</b>
Manchester City 86
Manchester United 74
Liverpool 69
Chelsea 67
Leicester 66
West Ham 65
Tottenham 62
Arsenal 61
Leeds 59
Everton 59
Aston Villa 55
Newcastle 45
Wolverhampton 45
Crystal Palace 44
Southampton 43
Brighton 41
Burnley 39
Fulham 28
West Bromwich 26
Sheffield United 23