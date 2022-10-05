Barcellona, si ferma Kessie: distrazione all'adduttore destro per il centrocampista

Si ferma l'ex rossonero Frank Kessie. Il Barcellona ha comunicato che il centrocampista blaugrana ha subito una distrazione all'adduttore destro.