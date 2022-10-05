Barcellona, si ferma Kessie: distrazione all'adduttore destro per il centrocampista

Si ferma l'ex rossonero Frank Kessie. Il Barcellona ha comunicato che il centrocampista blaugrana ha subito una distrazione all'adduttore destro.

The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/Yo1Mz6Xt4k