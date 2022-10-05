Barcellona, si ferma Kessie: distrazione all'adduttore destro per il centrocampista
05.10.2022 22:50 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter: @enricoferrazzi
Fonte: tuttomercatoweb.com
MilanNews.it
Si ferma l'ex rossonero Frank Kessie. Il Barcellona ha comunicato che il centrocampista blaugrana ha subito una distrazione all'adduttore destro.
The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/Yo1Mz6Xt4k— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2022