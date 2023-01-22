Il Milan si congratula con SIRO per l'inaugurazione del nuovo resort Atlantis The Royal a Dubai

22.01.2023 13:48 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter:    vedi letture
MilanNews.it
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Con un post suTwitter il Milan si è congratulato con l'Official Hotel Partner SIRO per l'inagurazione di un nuovo resort a Dubai: "Congratulazioni al nostro Official Hotel Partner SIRO e Kerzner International per l'incredibile Grand Reveal del nuovissimo resort Atlantis The Royal a Dubai".