Begovic lancia un giveaway: in palio due maglie, quattro paia di guanti e due paia di scarpe
10.08.2020 21:48 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Asmir Begovic, intervenuto su Instagram, ha pubblicato un "giveaway", regalando ai suoi followers una serie di "cimeli" della stagione appena trascorsa: due maglie autografate, quattro paia di guanti e due paia di scarpe.
🚨End of Season giveaway🚨 I am giving away: 2 signed shirts 4 pairs of gloves 2 signed pairs of boots All you have to do is follow @ab1gk, @asmir1, and tag 3 friends. The 8 winners will be announced next week. Good luck! 😁🆎🧤
Un post condiviso da asmir1 (@asmir1) in data: 10 Ago 2020 alle ore 8:12 PDT