Begovic lancia un giveaway: in palio due maglie, quattro paia di guanti e due paia di scarpe

10.08.2020 21:48 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Begovic lancia un giveaway: in palio due maglie, quattro paia di guanti e due paia di scarpe

Asmir Begovic, intervenuto su Instagram, ha pubblicato un "giveaway", regalando ai suoi followers una serie di "cimeli" della stagione appena trascorsa: due maglie autografate, quattro paia di guanti e due paia di scarpe.