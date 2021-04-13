Il focus di Dalot: "Concentrati sull'obiettivo"

Diogo Dalot, intervenuto su Twitter, ha mostrato la sua concentrazione a Milanello in vista della sfida di domenica col Genoa. "Focus on the target" ha scritto il terzino portoghese.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Focus on the target <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/acmilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#acmilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/KUoHTPdIzT">pic.twitter.com/KUoHTPdIzT</a></p>— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) <a href="https://twitter.com/DalotDiogo/status/1381999304039141378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>