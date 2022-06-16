Il Lille a Botman: "L'offerta del Milan è troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle"

16.06.2022 di Antonio Tiziano Palmieri
MilanNews.it

Secondo il giornalista inglese Scott Wilson, il Lille avrebbe fatto sapere a Sven Botman che non accetterà l’offerta del Milan per lasciarlo partire in quanto è troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle. Il tutto nonostante la volontà del giocatore sia quella di trasferirsi a Milano, sponda rossonera. In via Aldo Rossi dunque, devono aumentare l’offerta fatta al Lille per cercare di arrivare a Botman, massiccio difensore tanto desiderato.