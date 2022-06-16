Il Lille a Botman: "L'offerta del Milan è troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle"

Secondo il giornalista inglese Scott Wilson, il Lille avrebbe fatto sapere a Sven Botman che non accetterà l’offerta del Milan per lasciarlo partire in quanto è troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle. Il tutto nonostante la volontà del giocatore sia quella di trasferirsi a Milano, sponda rossonera. In via Aldo Rossi dunque, devono aumentare l’offerta fatta al Lille per cercare di arrivare a Botman, massiccio difensore tanto desiderato.

️️TRANSFER LATEST: Lille tell Sven Botman he won't be joining AC Milan unless Italians significantly increase their offer, but at the moment, that's where he wants to go. #NUFC still in strong position - with much more lucrative deal on the table...https://t.co/7vNO9uZABT