Sky Sports Uk - Numerosi club su Rashford. Lo United sa che l'agente è a Milano
La pista che porta a Marcus Rashford si infittisce. L'attaccante inglese è ormai ufficialmente sul mercato perché fuori dai piani del Manchester United che lo ha offerto a parecchi club. Tra questi c'è anche il Milan che sta valutando la fattibilità dell'operazione in prestito. Oggi Sky Sports News Uk ha riportato che ci sarebbero diversi club pronti a parlare con i Red Devils per Rashford. Allo stesso tempo è stato riportato che il club di Manchester è a conoscenza del fatto che il fratello-agente di Rashford oggi è a Milano e parlerà con la dirigenza rossonera.
"A number of clubs are expected to approach [Man] United."— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2025
Manchester United are aware that Marcus Rashford's brother and agent Dwaine Maynard are in Milan talking to AC ✍️ pic.twitter.com/oZ0vXTgUyN
