Times - Solo Milan e Newcastle su Botman. Smentite voci su United e Spurs

Come riporta il giornalista del Times Jacque Talbot sul suo profilo Twitter, le voci che davano di un interessamento del Manchester United o del Tottenham per Sven Botman, sono senza fondo di verità. Le uniche due squadre che rimangono le principali pretendenti all'acquisto del centrale olandese sono ormai da tempo Milan e Newcastle.

Hear the links with Sven Botman and Tottenham and Manchester United don’t have much substance at this point. Focus on AC Milan or Newcastle.