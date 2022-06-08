Times - Solo Milan e Newcastle su Botman. Smentite voci su United e Spurs

Come riporta il giornalista del Times Jacque Talbot sul suo profilo Twitter, le voci che davano di un interessamento del Manchester United o del Tottenham per Sven Botman, sono senza fondo di verità. Le uniche due squadre che rimangono le principali pretendenti all'acquisto del centrale olandese sono ormai da tempo Milan e Newcastle.