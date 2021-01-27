La frase shock di Lukaku a Ibra: "Ti sparo in testa"
Nella ricostruzione della frasi lanciate tra Lukaku e Ibrahimovic, protagonisti della rissa sfiorata a fine primo tempo, è sfuggita l'ultima sentenza, gravissima, dell'attaccante belga. L'interista, dopo aver lanciato i già citati insulti, ha minacciato addirittura lo svedese proprio all'entrata del tunnel: "Ti sparo in testa".
Questa la ricostruzione completa pubblicata dall'account Twitter, Italian Football Tv:
Ibra: "You are a donkey"
Lukaku: "Let’s go inside you bitch, we’re gonna see"
Ibra: "Call your mother, do your voodoo shit"
Lukaku: "F*ck you & your wife you little b***h"
Lukaku: "You want to speak about my mother you son of a b***h? I’ll shoot you in your head".
