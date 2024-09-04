Incrocio Serie A-Champions: tre trasferte in una settimana a novembre (Madrid compresa). Si gioca molto sabato-martedì
Si riporta di seguito il calendario completo del Milan tra Serie A e Champions League:
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | 1ª GIORNATA (martedì 17 settembre 2024, ore 21.00): Milan-Liverpool
SERIE A | Domenica 22 settembre h 20:45 Inter-Milan (DAZN)
SERIE A | Venerdì 27 settembre h 20:45 Milan-Lecce (DAZN-Sky)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | 2ª GIORNATA (martedì 1 ottobre 2024, ore 21.00): Bayer Leverkusen-Milan
SERIE A | Domenica 6 ottobre h 20:45 Fiorentina-Milan (DAZN)
----- SOSTA NAZIONALI ---------
SERIE A | Sabato 19 ottobre h 18:00 Milan-Udinese (DAZN)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | 3ª GIORNATA (martedì 22 ottobre 2024, ore 18.45): Milan-Club Brugge
SERIE A | Sabato 26 ottobre h 18:00 Bologna-Milan (DAZN)
SERIE A | Martedì 29 ottobre h 20:45 Milan-Napoli (DAZN)
SERIE A | Sabato 2 novembre h 20:45 Monza-Milan (DAZN-Sky)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | 4ª GIORNATA (martedì 5 novembre 2024, ore 21.00): Real Madrid-Milan
SERIE A | Sabato 9 novembre h 18:00 Cagliari-Milan (DAZN)
----- SOSTA NAZIONALI -------
SERIE A | Sabato 23 novembre h 18:00 Milan-Juventus (DAZN)
5ª GIORNATA (martedì 26 novembre 2024, ore 18.45): Slovan Bratislava-Milan
