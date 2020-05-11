Inter-Milan 0-6: gli highlights dello storico derby del 11 maggio 2001
Sui propri canali social, nell'anniversario della storica data dell'11 maggio 2001, il Milan ha condiviso gli highlights del derby vinto dal Milan sull'Inter per 6-0.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnThisDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnThisDay</a> in 2001<br>Inter 0⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACMilan</a> 6⃣<br>No caption needed 🤩<br><br>Sponsored by <a href="https://twitter.com/skrill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@skrill</a>. Make your money move.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/aoLYhhw9xA">pic.twitter.com/aoLYhhw9xA</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1259771812415705093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>