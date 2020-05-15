Milan, le immagini odierne del lavoro dei rossoneri
15.05.2020 17:24 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha pubblicato alcune foto dell'allenamento odierno dei rossoneri al centro sportivo di Carnago. Nello specifico le immagini di Theo Hernandez, Calhanoglu, Rebic e Kjaer.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Keeping up the pace ⏩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSWIsyAWKp">pic.twitter.com/RSWIsyAWKp</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1261283520791576576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>