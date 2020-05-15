Milan, le immagini odierne del lavoro dei rossoneri

15.05.2020 17:24 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
Milan, le immagini odierne del lavoro dei rossoneri

Il Milan, intervenuto su Twitter, ha pubblicato alcune foto dell'allenamento odierno dei rossoneri al centro sportivo di Carnago. Nello specifico le immagini di Theo Hernandez, Calhanoglu, Rebic e Kjaer.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Keeping up the pace ⏩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSWIsyAWKp">pic.twitter.com/RSWIsyAWKp</a></p>&mdash; AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1261283520791576576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>