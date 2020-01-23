Brescia-Milan, gli highlights della sfida del 2003/2004

In avvicinamento alla sfida tra Brescia e Milan, i canali social rossoneri hanno condiviso alcuni highlights della gara tra le rondinelle e i rossoneri dell'anno 2003/2004. A decidere la sfida, fu Pippo Pancaro.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Highlights <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BresciaMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BresciaMilan</a> 2003/04 <br><br>When least you expect it... Pippo Pancaro to the rescue <br><br>E quando meno te l'aspetti... arriva Pippo Pancaro <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/amClA3eKGb">pic.twitter.com/amClA3eKGb</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1220073648138203137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>