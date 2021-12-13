Champions League, annullato il sorteggio degli ottavi: verrà rifatto interamente alle 15

13.12.2021
La UEFA, attraverso Twitter, ha annunciato che il sorteggio degli ottavi di Champions League è stato annullato per un problema tecnico durante il sorteggio e verrà rifatto interamente alle 15.