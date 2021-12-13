Champions League, annullato il sorteggio degli ottavi: verrà rifatto interamente alle 15
13.12.2021 13:47 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter: @enricoferrazzi
MilanNews.it
© foto di Uefa/Image Sport
La UEFA, attraverso Twitter, ha annunciato che il sorteggio degli ottavi di Champions League è stato annullato per un problema tecnico durante il sorteggio e verrà rifatto interamente alle 15.
Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.— UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021
As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.— UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021