Inghilterra-USA, le formazioni ufficiali: Dest titolare contro il poker d'attaccanti inglese
25.11.2022 19:10 di Antonello Gioia Twitter: @antonello_gioia
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Inghilterra-Stati Uniti, valida per la seconda giornata del Gruppo B di Qatar 2022:
INGHILTERRA (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane. A disp. Pope, Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Foden, Gallagher, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Rashford, Walker, White, Wilson. All. Southgate.
STATI UNITI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic. A disp. Horvath, Johnson, Aaronson, Acosta, Carter-Vickers, De la Torre, Ferreira, Long, Moore, Morris, Reyna, Roldan, Sargent, Scally, Yedlin. All. Berhalter.
ARBITRO: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela).