Leao risponde a un sito web portoghese sul rinnovo: "Non hai niente di meglio da fare?"
29.03.2023 13:10 di Francesco Finulli
MilanNews.it
© foto di © DANIELE MASCOLO
Rafael Leao ha risposto direttamente su Twitter a un sito web portoghese, leonino.pt, che oggi ha riportato alcune notizie sul rinnovo del calciatore rossonero. Il numero 17 non è andato per il sottile e ha risposto con un tweet: "Non hai niente di meglio da fare?". E poi un altro tweet subito sotto: "Troppo tempo libero".
Ahahah vocês não têm mais nada pra fazer ?— Rafael Leão (@RafaeLeao7) March 29, 2023