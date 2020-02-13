MIL-JUV (0-0): ammonito Kessie
13.02.2020 22:05 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni
Franck Kessie è stato ammonito al 58' per un intervento falloso su Dybala a centrocampo.
|NEWS
Franck Kessie è stato ammonito al 58' per un intervento falloso su Dybala a centrocampo.
|13.02.2020 22:36
MIL-JUV (1-1): Ronaldo pareggia su rigore
|13.02.2020 22:33
MIL-JUV (1-0): fuori Calhanoglu, dentro Paquetà
|13.02.2020 22:26
MIL-JUV (1-0): esce Castillejo, entra Saelemaekers
|13.02.2020 22:20
MIL-JUV (1-0): esce Rebic, entra Laxalt
|13.02.2020 22:18
MIL-JUV (1-0): espulso Theo Hernandez
|13.02.2020 22:16
MIL-JUV (1-0): Castillejo ammonito, salterà il ritorno
|13.02.2020 22:08
MIL-JUV (1-0): Rebic porta in vantaggio il Milan!
|13.02.2020 22:05
Milan-Juventus, è record sfiorato: nel 1992 furono...
|13.02.2020 22:05
MIL-JUV (0-0): ammonito Kessie
|13.02.2020 21:55
Milan-Juventus: 72.738 spettatori e 3.144.898,98 euro di...
|
ESCLUSIVE MN
ESCLUSIVA MN - GOMEZ (TRIBUNA DEPORTIVA): "LA PROSSIMA SQUADRA DI MARCELINO SARÀ IL MILAN"