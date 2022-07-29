Milan, De Ketelaere ha primeggiato in 5 stats offensive con il Bruges nell'ultima stagione

Stando a quanto riportato da Opta, Charles De Ketelaere, prossimo a vestire la maglia del Milan, è "il giocatore del Club Bruges con più gol (14), più tiri totali (79), più tiri in porta (32) e più occasioni create (71) nella Jupiler Pro League belga 2021 /22". 