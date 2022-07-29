Milan, De Ketelaere ha primeggiato in 5 stats offensive con il Bruges nell'ultima stagione

Stando a quanto riportato da Opta, Charles De Ketelaere, prossimo a vestire la maglia del Milan, è "il giocatore del Club Bruges con più gol (14), più tiri totali (79), più tiri in porta (32) e più occasioni create (71) nella Jupiler Pro League belga 2021 /22".

1 - Charles #DeKetelaere is the Club Brugge's player with the most goals (14), the most total shots (79), the most shots on target (32) and the most chances created (71) in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League 2021/22. Jewel. pic.twitter.com/XWC0mRWg1x