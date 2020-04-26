#StayHomeWithPES Tournament, alle 18 il match tra Leao e Leno
Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. ha annunciato il torneo #StayHomeWithPES Tournament che riunirà alcuni dei più grandi calciatori mondiali in un’appassionante sfida a eFootball PES 2020, e alle ore 18 Rafael Leao sfiderà il portiere dell'Arsenal Bernd Leno.
Join @RafaeLeao7 in the #StayHomeWithPES Tournament hosted by @officialpes ! 🤙— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 26, 2020
The Live Stream starts today at 18:00 CEST
https://t.co/cE4p5UK19t https://t.co/1ctrhmFCmz#eFootballPES2020 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/mKuwzg7t9i
I partecipanti del Torneo #StayHomeWithPES:
Barcellona – Antoine Griezmann
Juventus – Miralem Pjanić
Manchester United – Scott McTominay
Arsenal – Bernd Leno
Bayern Monaco – Javi Martínez
Schalke 04 – Nassim Boujellab
Milan – Rafael Leão
Inter – Sebastiano Esposito
Celtic Glasgow – Odsonne Edouard
Rangers Glasgow – Greg Stewart
Zenit San Pietroburgo – Aleksei Sutormin
Informazioni sulla diretta:
Data – Domenica 26 aprile
Orario – ore 18.00 (fuso orario italiano)
YouTube – youtube.com/officialpes
eFootball PES 2020 è disponibile per PC, PS4, Xbox One e in versione mobile.
