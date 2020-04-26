StayHomeWithPES Tournament, alle 18 il match tra Leao e Leno

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. ha annunciato il torneo #StayHomeWithPES Tournament che riunirà alcuni dei più grandi calciatori mondiali in un’appassionante sfida a eFootball PES 2020, e alle ore 18 Rafael Leao sfiderà il portiere dell'Arsenal Bernd Leno.

I partecipanti del Torneo #StayHomeWithPES:

Barcellona – Antoine Griezmann

Juventus – Miralem Pjanić

Manchester United – Scott McTominay

Arsenal – Bernd Leno

Bayern Monaco – Javi Martínez

Schalke 04 – Nassim Boujellab

Milan – Rafael Leão

Inter – Sebastiano Esposito

Celtic Glasgow – Odsonne Edouard

Rangers Glasgow – Greg Stewart

Zenit San Pietroburgo – Aleksei Sutormin

Informazioni sulla diretta:

Data – Domenica 26 aprile

Orario – ore 18.00 (fuso orario italiano)

YouTube – youtube.com/officialpes

eFootball PES 2020 è disponibile per PC, PS4, Xbox One e in versione mobile.

