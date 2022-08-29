Hubbard presenta il neo rossonero Stalmach: "Talento ENORME"

29.08.2022 14:29 di Antonello Gioia  Twitter:    vedi letture
MilanNews.it
Ryan Hubbard, giornalista polacco, ha così commentato sui propri profili social l'acquisto, da parte del Milan, di Dariusz Stalmach, centrocampista classe 2005 che ha già al suo attivo 22 gare tra i professionisti: "Dariusz Stalmach lascia Górnik Zabrze per il Milan. Il 16enne è un talento ENORME e ha giocato più di 20 volte nell'Ekstraklasa, ma non posso fare a meno di sentire che è troppo presto per lui. Si spera che non sia così e che i suoi progressi non vengano ostacolati".