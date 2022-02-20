Serata da dimenticare per Foden: ko col City e aggressione in un club

C'è ancora da capire se ci sia un nesso o no, ma è probabile che il k.o. del Manchester City con il Tottenham sia stata una delle cause che ha indotto un gruppo di uomini ad assalire Phil Foden e sua madre all'interno di un night club a Manchester. In un video apparso sulla pagina Twitter 'London & UK Crime' si vede prima il calciatore nascondersi in una stanza, protetto da sua madre. Poi, quando quest'ultima viene colpita, anche il centrocampista offensivo inglese interviene, aiutato da altre persone.