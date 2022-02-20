Serata da dimenticare per Foden: ko col City e aggressione in un club

C'è ancora da capire se ci sia un nesso o no, ma è probabile che il k.o. del Manchester City con il Tottenham sia stata una delle cause che ha indotto un gruppo di uomini ad assalire Phil Foden e sua madre all'interno di un night club a Manchester. In un video apparso sulla pagina Twitter 'London & UK Crime' si vede prima il calciatore nascondersi in una stanza, protetto da sua madre. Poi, quando quest'ultima viene colpita, anche il centrocampista offensivo inglese interviene, aiutato da altre persone.

Phil Foden appears to have been involved in a fight which started with a man hitting his mother at a night club.



Foden attempts to leave the scene, by entering another room, but a man hits his mother just a few seconds later.



